Family tragedy as pets perish in Grangemouth house blaze
Firefighters sped to a Grangemouth street today to extinguish a blaze at a house which sadly led to a cat and dog losing their lives.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 4:22 pm
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.25pm on Tuesday, January 18 to reports of a dwelling fire at Oxgang Road, Grangemouth. “Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a property. No people were injured but one cat and one dog sadly passed away.
"Our thoughts are with everyone affected.”