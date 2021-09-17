Falkirk roundabout crash: Two vehicles involved in collision near The Kelpies

The crash took place at the Etna Road Roundabout a short time before 2pm today (Friday).

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Police remain at the scene of a two-vehicle collision at Etna Road Roundabout, Falkirk. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A Police Scotland spokesman told The Falkirk Herald: “Around 1.55pm on Friday, September 17, officers were called to the Etna Road Roundabout in Falkirk following a report of a road crash involving two vehicles.

“Emergency services remain at the scene at this time.”

