Falkirk roundabout crash: Two vehicles involved in collision near The Kelpies
Police have been called to a two-vehicle collision in Falkirk.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 4:26 pm
The crash took place at the Etna Road Roundabout a short time before 2pm today (Friday).
It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman told The Falkirk Herald: “Around 1.55pm on Friday, September 17, officers were called to the Etna Road Roundabout in Falkirk following a report of a road crash involving two vehicles.
“Emergency services remain at the scene at this time.”