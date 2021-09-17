Larbert house fire: Police shut road after blaze breaks out at property

The blaze broke out at a property in Bellsdyke Road shortly before 6.30am.

The junction onto Bellsdyke Road from South Bellsdyke Roundabout, heading towards Larbert, has been closed, police confirmed.

Four fire engines were deployed to the area.

Firefighters were called to a house in Bellsdyke Road, Larbert after a blaze took hold this morning. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman told The Falkirk Herald: “We were alerted at 6.27am on Friday, September 17 to reports of a dwelling fire at Bellsdyke Road, Larbert.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances and firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a two-storey detached property.

“There are no reported casualties and crews remain on the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at a house fire in the Bellsdyke Road area of Larbert.

“The incident was reported around 6.45am today and there are not believed to be any injuries.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to the property “but stood down shortly after”.

