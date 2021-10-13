The Helix Park awarded Green Flag status for supporting visitors' mental well-being

The Falkirk green space was presented with the accolade by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Acting as a benchmark for recreational outdoor space, the international Green Flag Award celebrates well-maintained parks and green areas and the opportunities they provide to exercise, play and improve mental health.

More than 2000 parks across the world have received the award this year.

The Helix Park in Falkirk, which last month hosted a Walk for Parkinson's event, has been awarded Green Flag status by Keep Scotland Beautiful. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Among the 2021 award winners are spaces managed by local authorities, community groups and various other organisations, including the NHS.

Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I would like to congratulate all of Scotland’s award-winning parks.

“Receiving this prestigious international benchmark recognises all the hard work that has gone into maintaining and managing these precious green open spaces.

“Every single one of these parks provides an invaluable service to the local communities that it serves – from creating a safe space to play, to think, to work out – and they helped to address many of the health and well-being challenges we faced as a country during lockdown.

“Spending time in nature can be good for people’s health and well-being, and merely living in a greener neighbourhood can be good for health.

“The Green Flag Award recognises the valuable and tangible contribution that these parks make towards the nation’s well-being.”

A map of Scotland’s Green Flag sites can be found at www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/parks.

