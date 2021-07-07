Plans for hazardous waste storage area in Polmont

The plans, which which were lodged by Arran Cameron, are looking to site the structure in Avondale Landfill site, which is operated by Avondale Environmental

Ltd, under existing multiple planning permissions.

According to planning documents regarding the application, Avondale Environment Ltd is looking to develop a new hazardous waste cell within the landfill site, to the west of the existing non-hazardous waste landfill area, and to the north east of the existing hazardous waste cell.

There are plans to bring another hazardous waste cell to Avondale landfill site

The applicant stated the capacity of the existing hazardous waste cell on site – the only facility in Scotland of its kind – is diminishing and there is no a need to creat more capacity.

The documents stated: “The proposed development lies within Avondale Landfill site, which is immediately to the north east of Junction 4 of the M9 motorway. Avondale Road bounds the landfill site to the west, with Grangemouth Golf Course beyond.

"The application area lies in the western part of the landfill site, spans some 9.1 hectares and comprises of the proposed waste cell, internal access road and surrounding land for habitat creation, biodiversity enhancement and screen planting.

“The proposal is to construct a new waste cell at the site. This proposed cell is essential to securing the long-term provision for the disposal of hazardous waste in the region, as there is limited capacity remaining within the existing waste cell.

"The existing hazardous waste cell operated at Avondale Landfill Site is the only facility in Scotland permitted for the safe and environmentally secure disposal of hazardous waste.

“The applicant has identified a need for additional hazardous waste capacity at the site as existing capacity diminishes. The new cell is considered to be of national

importance.”

It was stated the proposed new cell will be fully engineered, including a thick mineral liner overlain with an HDPE membrane, will include leachate and surface water collection systems and will be progressively capped with restoration soils.

The operational life of the proposed cell is expected to be 10 years, after which it will be restored to meadow grassland.

