Mindless vandals once again rip up memorial trees in Grangemouth park
Police are now hunting the morons who destroyed a number of trees – including some planted in memory of dead loved ones – at a public park.
The incident happened yesterday evening in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware around 8.30pm on Monday, 5 July of a number of trees planted at Inchrya Park in Grangemouth having been damaged.
"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
A Friends of Inchyra park spokespersion said: “I think we are now all aware of the mindless vandalism last night in the park.The positives we take out of this horrible act is the community came out and reported the incident to 101.
"The community and our volunteers are all gutted this has happened again. The large trees at the moment are costing over £400 each to replace – a cost we can't afford.
"We are a community group just trying to make the park better for the community.”