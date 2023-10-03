Noise warning as Grangemouth waste treatment energy centre becomes operational
Earlier in the year Falkirk Council secured the services of waste contractors Cireco on a ten-year contract to convert household waste from the area into electricity and
steam at the new Earls Gate Energy Centre in Grangemouth.
At the time it was stated the energy centre would be capable of handling 37 thousand tonnes of household waste per year that is not recyclable and the power
generated by the process would be enough to supply the energy needs of running the plant as well as 20,000 homes in the area.
Now the facility is just days away from become operational.
In a briefing sent to the local community council, the developers of the massive facility stated it was “almost ready to accept and treat waste” and will be receiving its first deliveries of waste – reportedly 100 tonnes of it per day – from Falkirk Council waste collections from Thursday, October 5.
The developers warned residents the process of “steam blowing” at the facility as it becomes fully operational.
They stated: “The process of steam blowing will result in high pressure, high velocity steam being vented into the atmosphere via a temporary silencer. This will be
visible with some noise likely to be detected beyond the site boundary.
"The limitations imposed by SEPA permit a maximum of three events per day, a maximum of one hour duration per event.”
All three daily events will take place between Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm and on Saturday from 10am to 5pm. No events are permitted on Sundays.