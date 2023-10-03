News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Noise warning as Grangemouth waste treatment energy centre becomes operational

Residents warned of possible noise disturbance as Grangemouth’s newest energy centre blows off some steam.
By James Trimble
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Earlier in the year Falkirk Council secured the services of waste contractors Cireco on a ten-year contract to convert household waste from the area into electricity and

steam at the new Earls Gate Energy Centre in Grangemouth.

At the time it was stated the energy centre would be capable of handling 37 thousand tonnes of household waste per year that is not recyclable and the power

The Earls Gate Energy Centre is just days away from becoming fully operational (Picture: Submitted)The Earls Gate Energy Centre is just days away from becoming fully operational (Picture: Submitted)
The Earls Gate Energy Centre is just days away from becoming fully operational (Picture: Submitted)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

generated by the process would be enough to supply the energy needs of running the plant as well as 20,000 homes in the area.

Now the facility is just days away from become operational.

In a briefing sent to the local community council, the developers of the massive facility stated it was “almost ready to accept and treat waste” and will be receiving its first deliveries of waste – reportedly 100 tonnes of it per day – from Falkirk Council waste collections from Thursday, October 5.

The developers warned residents the process of “steam blowing” at the facility as it becomes fully operational.

They stated: “The process of steam blowing will result in high pressure, high velocity steam being vented into the atmosphere via a temporary silencer. This will be

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

visible with some noise likely to be detected beyond the site boundary.

"The limitations imposed by SEPA permit a maximum of three events per day, a maximum of one hour duration per event.”

All three daily events will take place between Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm and on Saturday from 10am to 5pm. No events are permitted on Sundays.

Related topics:ResidentsGrangemouthFalkirk CouncilSEPA