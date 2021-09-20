New digital tool will help Falkirk residents combat recycling confusion

It’s Recycle Week – running from September 20 to September 26 – and Zero Waste Scotland has unveiled its first ever Recycling Sorter, a digital tool which will allow residents to search what items can be recycled, and in which bin they should go, in any Scottish local authority.

Almost half of Scots admit they could increase the amount of recycling they do, and many suffer from recycling confusion at some point during the process.

This new tool will simplify and bring clarity to recycling ensuring all households in Falkirk are recycling more of the right things in the right places. Sorting the right recyclable items into the right bin means they won’t needlessly end up in landfill.

Zero Waste Scotland - "we don't just let anything in the general waste bin"

Zero Waste ScotIand chief executive Iain Gulland said: “We know there’s confusion out there surrounding recycling different materials and products at home. The Recycling Sorter takes people back to basics and cuts through confusion. The user-friendly tool will inform people of what items can and can't be recycled and how to prepare items for recycling – such as wash, squash, sort – and includes hints and tips to make it easier at home.

“The national recycling rate is not going in the right direction fast enough and we need to act now to transform our national recycling performance. Research carried out by Zero Waste Scotland revealed that nearly half the population could definitely increase the amount of recycling they do.

“Take action this Recycle Week, It’s Time to Get Recycling Sorted.”

According to Zero Waste Scotland, recycling – when it’s done right – is one of the easiest everyday actions we can take to reduce our carbon footprint.

The organisation is urging people to play their part in recycling 70 per cent of Scottish waste by 2025 and in helping to achieve the equally ambitious climate change target of Scotland achieving net-zero emissions by 2045.

Visit www.zerowastescotland.org.uk for more information on the Recycling Sorter and Zero Waste Scotland’s programmes and initiatives.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.