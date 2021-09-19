Watch: Chas and Jimmy review 12 Mighty Orphans
American Football fan Jimmy Depalma was in heaven watching the historic gridiron action in 12 Mighty Orphans but this is not your run-of-the-mill sports film.
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 9:39 pm
Set in the late 1930s – when former New England Patriot quarterback Tom “Father Timeless” Brady was just a rookie – this amazing true story, which stars Luke Wilson and Martin Sheen, had Scorcese and Depalma cheering every touchdown as the underdog orphans find confidence in themselves and each other, despite no one giving them a chance.