Local watchdog urges residents not to keep quiet about Grangemouth noise pollution
Grangemouth Community Council has received a number of reports regarding “noise pollution” in the industrial area of the town.
Grangemouth residents endure periodic outbreaks of noise nuisance and the recent sonic disturbance seems to emanate from the east.
Posting on their Facebook site, the community council stated: “We have been made aware of ongoing noise pollution coming from industrial sites believed to be from the east of the town.
"If you are experiencing issues please report this to SEPA.”
Visit the SEPA site to lodge a report.
