Latest meeting on Linlithgow Loch in Burgh Halls on Monday

The latest meeting to push for improvements in water quality at Linlithgow Loch will be held on Monday.

Lothian MSP Lorna Slater has been instrumental in pushing for improvements.

And on Monday, at the Burgh Halls from 6.30pm tp 8pm, locals will be able to find out the latest developments.

Lorna said: “Since the last community meeting, my office has met with several stakeholders and residents to discuss ongoing work in and around the loch.

Linlithgow Loch meeting on Monday night.

“We would like to update the community on these findings and let stakeholders present their news or work and let residents ask questions.

“The list of stakeholders invited includes Historic Environment Scotland, the Scottish Government, West Lothian Council, Scottish Water and NFUS.

“We are also hoping to formalise our group and potentially gather volunteers to look at future funding and lobbying possibilities.”

It comes just a few weeks after notices were posted around the loch, warning residents that a case of avian flu had been confirmed in one of the swans that calls the town centre beauty spot home.

However, the loch has many varied problems and issues with its water quality have been a concern for many years.

It is hoped that, by sustaining pressure on the organisations who can act to solve the issues, some solutions can finally be agreed to improve the water quality.

The Strategic Management Group was reformed to steer that progress.

Everyone is welcome to attend Monday’s meeting.