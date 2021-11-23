Inspire Denny and Dunipace to plant 400 trees to help reduce area's carbon footprint

In the wake of COP26, held in Glasgow, when the world focused on climate change and the future of the planet, Inspire Denny and Dunipace has been gifted trees as part of the national ‘I dig trees’ scheme, which is run by TCV and OVO.

The group will plant the trees on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4 in an area that backs onto the cemetery behind Denny High School.

The trees will encourage biodiversity and wildlife, providing additional cover for deer, squirrels and birds, while enhancing the area for residents and visitors to explore and enjoy.

Inspire Denny and Dunipace members, who held their first official litter pick in July 2020, are planning to plant 400 trees near Denny High School.

Inspire Denny and Dunipace is a group of local residents who came together during the pandemic to help make the community cleaner and greener for everyone.

Members hope that their actions will inspire and empower others to make a positive difference.

Anna Perks, who is part of Falkirk Council’s biodiversity team, nominated the group to receive the trees on behalf of the community.

Anna will provide equipment, guidance and support as the volunteers get to work during National Tree Week.

Valerie Carson, Inspire Denny and Dunipace member, said: “This is such an exciting opportunity for our community to come together and do something positive for the environment.

“COP26 highlighted that we all need to do our bit now to safeguard the future of our planet.

“As well as reducing carbon in the long run, these trees will also benefit wildlife and nature here and now.

“We all know access to nature is good for our health and well-being too. We’ve already had a lot of interest from local schools, community groups and individuals who have offered to help plant the trees but we could do with all the help we can get!”

Group members gathered for their first official litter pick in Denny’s Herbertshire Castle Park last July.

However, its core volunteers had been working as a “secret army” during lockdown to keep areas free of mess.

To take part, send an email to [email protected]

