In Pictures: Ten-metre-high Storm puppet parades through Falkirk for Shop26 event

The ten-metre-tall sea goddess Storm made her way along High Street to Falkirk Steeple on Saturday as part of an environmentally conscious Shop26 initiative organised by Falkirk Delivers, the town’s Business Improvement District (BID).

Ten years in the making, the massive puppet depicts a creature emerging from the deep to encourage us all to celebrate our seas, care for our coastlines and empower us to put the environment first.

The climate crisis icon was created by puppeteer duo Symon Macintyre and Kim Bergsagel and is aided by a crew of eight.

Storm is on a tour of the country, which began at Celtic Connections, and will be paraded through Glasgow this week as the COP26 climate change summit comes to a close.

Storm awakened and made her way along High Street to the Falkirk Steeple.

It requires a crew of eight to man the ten-metre-tall puppet Storm.

Storm passed by The Howgate in Falkirk's High Street.

Children from Westfield Community Centre dressed up as Storm for the occasion.