Grangemouth refinery: Environmental charity claim Holyrood let big business 'dictate terms' of transition

Climate campaigners claim the decision by Petroineos to close Grangemouth oil refinery is due to political failure to plan a fair energy transition.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PetroIneos this week confirmed it intends to close the refinery at Grangemouth at some point between April and June next year to allow it to transition into an import and export only facility.

The announcement places over 500 workers’ jobs in jeopardy.

Friends of the Earth Scotland believe the closure came about because the Scottish Government failed to “negotiate a proper transition plan”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petroineos announced the Grangemouth refinery would be closing at some point between April and June in 2025 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Rose Hampton, Friends of the Earth just transition campaigner, said: “There can be no justice in the transition if the workforce have been made redundant. These workers should not be forced to accept lower terms and conditions because of Ineos’ decision and both Government’s failure to negotiate a proper transition plan.

“The approach of Scottish Ministers has been entirely reliant on big business to dictate the terms and the pace of energy transition and everyone can see that it is failing both the climate and the workers and communities currently reliant on the fossil fuel industry.

“Ineos have millions to spend on transfers at Manchester United but apparently nothing to spend on transitions for workers at Grangemouth. The urgency of climate breakdown combined with necessary move away from polluting vehicles means that the transition away from oil and gas is essential in the coming years.

“The closure of the oil refinery is the inevitable consequence of the Scottish Government’s repeated failure to grasp this reality and to create transition plans with affected workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scotland’s energy future must see our lives powered by renewables that are owned and operated in the public interest. Pie in the sky claims about a potential future role of carbon capture and hydrogen are little more than greenwash that will fail to create the jobs needed or phase out the fossil fuels wreaking havoc to our climate.” “We stand in solidarity with Grangemouth workers and their families who will be concerned about what the future holds. We remain committed to campaigning alongside them for decent long-term jobs in industries that protect our planet and meet the needs of our communities.“