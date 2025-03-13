Falkirk Council urge residents to get out and about to clean up their communities this spring

Community litter picks will take place throughout Falkirk from March 21 to April 21 as residents work with environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful for its annual SpringCleanScotland campaign.

Participants will have the chance to take part in hands-on activities that show the importance of caring for the environment and contribute to a nationwide effort to keep Scotland clean and green, making a difference in local communities.

Falkirk Council ranked in the top 10 local authorities last year as more than 100 litter picks were completed across the area, and will look to go a step further this year.

Keep Scotland Beautiful also aims to beat its total of 45,000 participants in 2024 and encourage more than 50,000 people to work together to tackle the country’s litter emergency for the 2025 campaign.

Falkirk Council is encouraging groups to sign up to the annual Spring Clean event (Picture: Submitted)

People can get involved by organising their own litter picking event with family, friends, community groups, schools or workplaces.

Any litter picking events registered before March 17 and set to take place during the Spring Clean will be entered into a prize draw, with the chance to win one of two

£100 vouchers for Helping Hand Environmental.

Schools and groups already signed up include Carrongrange High School, Westquarter Primary and the G-Litter community group, as well as regular litter-picking individuals and families.

Councillor Brian Deakin, Falkirk Council spokesperson for Climate Change, said: “This year's Spring Clean Scotland campaign in partnership Keep Scotland Beautiful is a fantastic opportunity for everyone, friends, families, schools, community groups and workplaces, to come together and make a real difference to the local environment.

"We are very fortunate to have some fantastic volunteer litter pickers across Falkirk who work year-round to keep our streets, parks, and green spaces clean. Their efforts are truly inspiring, and we encourage others to join in.

"Whether it’s organising a local clean-up, joining a local litter picking group, or simply picking up rubbish while out and about, every action counts. By working together, we can reduce litter, protect our environment, and Take Pride in Falkirk.”

Visit the website for more information and details on how to sign up for the Spring Clean.