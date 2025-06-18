Falkirk Council members hear update on steps being taken to secure long-term future for Grangemouth
An update report sets out the significant challenges faced by the cluster and highlights the co-ordinated steps to support economic resilience, workforce transition and industrial transformation in the area.
Elected members will discuss the report at a meeting of the full council on Thursday, June 26.
The closure of the Petroineos Oil Refinery in Spring 2025 marks a major change for the local economy, with an estimated loss of around 400 jobs. However, 75 skilled roles are expected to be retained as the site is repurposed into a fuels import terminal.
In response, Falkirk Council has been working closely with partners such as Skills Development Scotland, Forth Valley College and the Department for Work and Pensions to support the affected workforce with dedicated training support now underway and being led by Forth Valley College.
Malcolm Bennie, Director of Place Services, said: “Grangemouth has long played a vital role in the Scottish economy, and while recent announcements have been difficult for many in the community, the Council is doing everything it can to ensure the area has a positive future.
“The report sets out the ongoing work by the Council and its partners to support the workforce and lay the foundations for a sustainable future. We are realistic about the scale of the challenge, but also confident in the strength of Grangemouth as a home for manufacturing.
"We are all committed to safeguarding jobs, attracting new industries, and ensuring that local people benefit from change. We look forward to updating Elected Members on the activity underway and hearing what other approaches they would like us to pursue.”
The report also outlines the collaborative work of the Grangemouth Future Industries Board (GFIB), which includes representatives from Government, higher education, business, and trade unions.
GFIB is leading the oversight of a Just Transition Plan that sets out a long-term vision for the cluster centred on sustainable industry, new technologies, job creation and community wellbeing.
The council is also progressing the Grangemouth Spatial Vision and Masterplan, alongside the Greener Grangemouth initiative to ensure local communities are central to the town’s regeneration.