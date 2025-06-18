Falkirk Council members hear update on steps being taken to secure long-term future for Grangemouth

The ongoing efforts to support the long-term future of the “Grangemouth Industrial Cluster” will be pored over by members at a full Council meeting later this month.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An update report sets out the significant challenges faced by the cluster and highlights the co-ordinated steps to support economic resilience, workforce transition and industrial transformation in the area.

Elected members will discuss the report at a meeting of the full council on Thursday, June 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure of the Petroineos Oil Refinery in Spring 2025 marks a major change for the local economy, with an estimated loss of around 400 jobs. However, 75 skilled roles are expected to be retained as the site is repurposed into a fuels import terminal.

Falkirk Council members will discuss an updated report on the steps being taken to help secure the future of Grangemouth (Picture: Scotdrone)

In response, Falkirk Council has been working closely with partners such as Skills Development Scotland, Forth Valley College and the Department for Work and Pensions to support the affected workforce with dedicated training support now underway and being led by Forth Valley College.

Malcolm Bennie, Director of Place Services, said: “Grangemouth has long played a vital role in the Scottish economy, and while recent announcements have been difficult for many in the community, the Council is doing everything it can to ensure the area has a positive future.

“The report sets out the ongoing work by the Council and its partners to support the workforce and lay the foundations for a sustainable future. We are realistic about the scale of the challenge, but also confident in the strength of Grangemouth as a home for manufacturing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are all committed to safeguarding jobs, attracting new industries, and ensuring that local people benefit from change. We look forward to updating Elected Members on the activity underway and hearing what other approaches they would like us to pursue.”

The report also outlines the collaborative work of the Grangemouth Future Industries Board (GFIB), which includes representatives from Government, higher education, business, and trade unions.

GFIB is leading the oversight of a Just Transition Plan that sets out a long-term vision for the cluster centred on sustainable industry, new technologies, job creation and community wellbeing.

The council is also progressing the Grangemouth Spatial Vision and Masterplan, alongside the Greener Grangemouth initiative to ensure local communities are central to the town’s regeneration.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.