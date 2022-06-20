Falkirk Council issue warning as dead birds found in Forth Estuary

The warning posters, issued by Falkirk Council, state: “Warning: Dead or ill sea birds may appear on the shoreline. Note: Avian influenza has not been ruled out. The risk to the public from avian influenza is very low, however, it is important that people follow the guidelines.

"Do not pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds. Don not touch wild bird feathers or surface contaminated with wild bird droppings. Keep pets/dogs away from any dead or sick birds.”

Falkirk Council stated: “Recent reports in the media have indicated a number of dead birds have been found on the Forth Estuary in the Scottish Borders area earlier this month as a result of avian flu.

Falkirk Council has issued a warning to the public concerning the dead birds

"Since then, dead birds have been washed up on other shores bordering East Lothian Council and Fife Council. All three councils are working together with the local NHS Public Health, DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) and APHA (Animal and Plant Health Agency)

“To date, there have been no reports of dead birds washed up on the shoreline bordering Falkirk Council. As a precautionary measure, signage will be placed at identified points along the shoreline of the Forth bordering on the Falkirk Council area.”