Police urge Falkirk motorcyclists to take care this summer

Operation Dogma, as it is known, will see road policing officers patroling the roads over the coming weeks, monitoring all road users, but placing a particular emphasis on motorcyclists.

Unmarked motorcycles with cameras will be using the latest GPS digital recording equipment for the first time, adding to the tools available to road policing officers to make Scotland’s roads safer.

A year ago motorcyclist Liam Lacon (21), from Fallin, died in Glasgow’s Queen Elzabeth University Hospital on Saturday, June 12 after sustaining critical injuries a week earlier in a collision on Saturday, June 5 at the crossroads of Roman Road and Cadgers Loan just outside the village of Plean.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland has launched a summer motorcycle safety campaign

Inspector Michelle Burns said: “Sadly we continue to see motorcyclists seriously injured and even killed in crashes on our roads, particularly during the summer months when more are out and about enjoying favourable riding conditions.

“Road policing officers unfortunately see the devastation that crashes can cause, not just to road users, but to the family and friends of those involved and we want to reduce the number of incidents and help make roads safer for everyone.

“Our aim is to engage with and offer advice to all road users. We will also be carrying out enforcement work and officers will not hesitate to deal with any issues that come up.