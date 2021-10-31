Falkirk property: Outstanding, individually built luxury 5-bedroom detached villa with separate annexe in stunning riverside location

The spacious and flexible accommodation is set over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises an impressive reception hallway with central staircase, formal lounge, family/games room, dining room, fantastic contemporary kitchen/family area and breakfast room with raised seating area, utility room, study, and WC.

The upper level features a galleried landing leading to the luxurious master bedroom with dressing room, modern en-suite shower room, and French doors to a balcony overlooking the River Carron. There are a further four well-proportioned bedrooms, two of which have en-suites, and a generous family bathroom.

The property also boasts a detached triple garage with a self-contained flat above, comprising of a lounge/kitchen, bedroom and en-suite, ideal for guests, family members or even as a home office.

Externally, the property sits on a substantial plot and is accessed through private electric gates to an expansive monoblock drive with space for several vehicles. There are landscaped front, side and rear gardens with a large decked area to take advantage of the sunny position.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £630,000, more details can be found HERE.

