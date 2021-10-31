The property sits on a large plot next to the River Carron.

Falkirk property: Outstanding, individually built luxury 5-bedroom detached villa with separate annexe in stunning riverside location

Sitting on the banks of the River Carron at the end of a quiet street in the popular village of Carronshore, this truly magnificent contemporary family villa is beautifully presented.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 2:55 pm

The spacious and flexible accommodation is set over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises an impressive reception hallway with central staircase, formal lounge, family/games room, dining room, fantastic contemporary kitchen/family area and breakfast room with raised seating area, utility room, study, and WC.

The upper level features a galleried landing leading to the luxurious master bedroom with dressing room, modern en-suite shower room, and French doors to a balcony overlooking the River Carron. There are a further four well-proportioned bedrooms, two of which have en-suites, and a generous family bathroom.

The property also boasts a detached triple garage with a self-contained flat above, comprising of a lounge/kitchen, bedroom and en-suite, ideal for guests, family members or even as a home office.

Externally, the property sits on a substantial plot and is accessed through private electric gates to an expansive monoblock drive with space for several vehicles. There are landscaped front, side and rear gardens with a large decked area to take advantage of the sunny position.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £630,000, more details can be found HERE.

