COP26: Falkirk to Glasgow cycle highlights role of active travel in reaching net-zero

Some of the team cycling from the Falkirk Wheel to George Square, Glasgow to highlight the role of active travel in reaching net-zero. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Representatives from Forth Bike, Scotland’s largest cross-regional e-bike scheme, and environmental charity Forth Environment Link cycled from the Falkirk Wheel to George Square in Glasgow on Sunday to raise awareness of the climate crisis and why sustainable transport plays an important part in achieving net-zero.

It coincided with the start of the COP26 climate change summit.

The team of 26 met up with cyclists from across the UK taking part in Ride the Change when they reached Glasgow.

Ride the Change saw a group of 130 cycle all the way from London.

Suvi Loponen, community outreach and business development officer for Forth Bike, said: “Forth Bike has been in Forth Valley now two years and just this year alone our bikes have travelled over 90,000 miles.

"This ride is not just about celebrating this achievement but also raising awareness of how much more we can do.

"Not to mention, it highlights how small changes create a big impact – cycling a four-mile distance instead of driving can save half a tonne of Co2.

"It’s really these simple changes that our bikes are here to support.”

Since being launched in 2019 the electric bike scheme has been used to make over 40,000 journeys.

Shirley Paterson, active travel development manager for Forth Environment Link, added: “Coming together as a community is crucial, as is changing our habits.

"Taking up cycling for shorter trips is a great way to reduce your carbon emissions.”

