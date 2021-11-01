COP26: Electric vehicles from across Europe stop off in Falkirk en route to Glasgow

And they stopped by The Kelpies and Forth Valley College while on the final stretch of their journey – The Electric Road to COP26 – on Sunday.

Their objective is to have all new cars and light duty vans to have a plug by 2030 and there to be 100 per cent zero emission by 2035.

The drivers arrived in Glasgow on Sunday afternoon where they were welcomed by Scotland’s Electric Vehicle Association’s director, Neil Swanson.

The convoy of 28 electric vehicles from across Europe stopped at The Kelpes en route to Glasgow. Pic: Michael Gillen.

He said: “The shift to electric transport is essential to quickly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce dangerous climate change, improve local air quality and people’s health in cities around the world.

"With the rapid improvements in EV technology and the new cars and vans coming into the market, it is entirely achievable.”

The Electric Road to COP26 has been organised by Electric Vehicle Associations across the world.

The drivers are calling on world leaders to support the call for much faster transport decarbonisation globally; increase the public’s awareness of the benefits of EVs for the environment and health, reducing carbon emissions and helping to improve air quality; promote the voice of EV drivers globally by working the Global Electric Vehicle Alliance and local associations across Europe.

Kalista Komen and Darius Silva have travelled from Liessel in The Netherlands. Pic: Michael Gillen.

At least 28 countries – 44 EV drivers’ associations) were represented at the event.

Representatives of these associations started their journey in England by charging up with 100 per cent renewable electricity before heading for the site where construction is currently starting on the Britishvolt EV battery gigafactory in Northumberland.

They then experienced Scottish EV charging at Forth Valley College, Falkirk, before reaching the Arnold Clark Innovation Centre in Glasgow.

The electric vehicle drivers' objective is to have all new cars and light duty vans to have a plug by 2030 and there to be 100 per cent zero emission by 2035.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.