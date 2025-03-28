Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Active travel and more sustainable public transport is on the route map for West Lothian’s climate action hub when it takes part in Linlithgow’s first Move for Good Festival next weekend.

A team from West Lothian Climate Action Network (WLCAN) will ask residents for their top priorities for Linlithgow for transport and climate hopes.

The focus on local transport stems from the major topics in town including High Street parking and traffic flow/pollution in the town centre.

Only last year Linlithgow completed a lengthy air quality management monitoring programme which had seen pollutant levels from vehicle drop in the last decade – despite the number of vehicles using the High Street increasing in the years following the Covid Lockdown.

Climate hub staff will have a stall at tomorrow's festival and will use an interactive vote to gather residents’ views on the key climate action issue of transport.

Neil Barnes, WLCAN’s senior development worker and a resident of Linlithgow, said: “Previous local consultations led by Linlithgow Community Development Trust and others have shown that car parking in the High Street was one of the biggest and most controversial issues locally.

“The latest regional data and analysis from the Scottish Climate Intelligence Service shows that the two biggest sources of emissions in our region are cars and gas boilers. I’m sure that is the same for our town.”

WLCAN will also be asking visitors to share West Lothian weather-related stories as part of information gathering for experts who will use this to plan adaptation for extreme weather events. The climate stories will also reveal how weather patterns have changed in the area, feeding into a national picture that is being built.

Changing weather patterns are already beginning to affect decision making in Linlithgow, and other parts of the county, with planning applications being considered in terms of flood risk. Some applications have already been refused in the Royal Burgh because of increasing flood risk.

As reported last week, the one-day Festival of Movement tomorrow (Saturday) is a first for the town. It has been organised by Linlithgow Community Development Trust’s active travel programme Move For Good and includes opportunities to explore sustainability for everyday journeys through a programme of creative workshops, talks, activity taster sessions, workshops and guided walks.

Events will take place at West Lothian Cycle Circuit, adjacent to Linlithgow’s Xcite centre, The Cross, Cross House and the Vennel.

WLCAN will have a stall at the Kirk Hall in Cross House, Kirkgatem from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

It will also be a chance to hear more about the climate hub’s network of organisations across West Lothian which are tackling climate change at local level. These include West Lothian Bike Library and Linlithgow CDT.

The hub hopes to run a climate summit in Linlithgow in May, replicating an earlier localised event in Bathgate to pin down the issues facing particular areas – such as flooding, pollution, land contamination and nature depletion.