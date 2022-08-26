Camelon care home's award-winning recovery from COVID-19 tragedy

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kinnaird Manor, in Brown Street, Camelon is celebrating the success after residents and relatives voted for them as a top recommended care home in Scotland in the carehome.co.uk awards 2022.

Back in 2020 the care home’s owners HC-One admitted it had gone through a difficult time due to the impact of coronavirus on staff and residents.

This year has seen Kinnaird Manor receive an overall rating of 9.9 out of 10 based on independent reviews – recognising the high standards of care provided at the home which provides nursing dementia care services for the local community.

Kinnaird Manor is a big hit with residents and their loved ones

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 56-bed home also received a “Good” rating in an inspection report by the Care Inspectorate.

Kinnaird Manor’s manager Donna Stewart said: “Our Residents and their families, friends and loved ones are always at the heart of everything we do at Kinnaird Manor and so it means the world to know they recognise the dedication and kind care of the whole team – as reflected in their independent reviews on carehome.co.uk and

our position as a Top 20 Care Home in Scotland.”