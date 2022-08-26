Camelon care home's award-winning recovery from COVID-19 tragedy
A care home which just two years ago had two-thirds of its staff and residents infected with COVID-19 and sadly suffered a number of deaths during the height of the pandemic has now been voted one of the top 20 facilities in the country.
Kinnaird Manor, in Brown Street, Camelon is celebrating the success after residents and relatives voted for them as a top recommended care home in Scotland in the carehome.co.uk awards 2022.
Back in 2020 the care home’s owners HC-One admitted it had gone through a difficult time due to the impact of coronavirus on staff and residents.
This year has seen Kinnaird Manor receive an overall rating of 9.9 out of 10 based on independent reviews – recognising the high standards of care provided at the home which provides nursing dementia care services for the local community.
Most Popular
-
1
NHS 24: Health bosses failed to respond to dying Falkirk man's cry for help, claims partner
-
2
Camelon care home's award-winning recovery from COVID-19 tragedy
-
3
Scottish GP patient survey 2022: The 12 best rated doctor’s surgeries in Falkirk district
-
4
Covid: Vaccination bus comes to Forth Valley
-
5
Falkirk health: Covid booster and flu jag invites being sent out to those eligible
Read More
The 56-bed home also received a “Good” rating in an inspection report by the Care Inspectorate.
Kinnaird Manor’s manager Donna Stewart said: “Our Residents and their families, friends and loved ones are always at the heart of everything we do at Kinnaird Manor and so it means the world to know they recognise the dedication and kind care of the whole team – as reflected in their independent reviews on carehome.co.uk and
our position as a Top 20 Care Home in Scotland.”
HC-One’s Managing Director, Maxine Smedley added: “I am delighted Kinnaird Manor has been announced as a winner of the Carehome.co.uk Top 20 Award 2022 in Scotland, based on independent reviews by those using our services over the past year.”