Air cadets land task of keeping area around their famous Grangemouth Spitfire spick and span

By James Trimble
Published 25th Oct 2024, 13:45 BST
Members of 1333 (Grangemouth Spitfire) Squadron air cadets will be busy cleaning up the area around the Spitfire memorial they helped bring to town.

The cadets will be joining forces with Falkirk Council environmental team and the Grangemouth Glitter Team to do a general clean up in and around the memorial site.

The youngsters will be hard at work from 10am to 2pm at the memorial, which commemorates those pilots who died in training accidents at RAF Grangemouth during the Second World War.

