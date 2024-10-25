Air cadets land task of keeping area around their famous Grangemouth Spitfire spick and span

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of 1333 (Grangemouth Spitfire) Squadron air cadets will be busy cleaning up the area around the Spitfire memorial they helped bring to town.

The cadets will be joining forces with Falkirk Council environmental team and the Grangemouth Glitter Team to do a general clean up in and around the memorial site.

The youngsters will be hard at work from 10am to 2pm at the memorial, which commemorates those pilots who died in training accidents at RAF Grangemouth during the Second World War.