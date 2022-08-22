Emergency services on scene at two car smash near Bo'ness
Police and ambulance personnel are currently in attendance at the scene of a two-car collision just outside Bo’ness.
The incident happened just before 3pm today at the Champany junction, a well-known accident black spot.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars at the junction of the A904 and A803 around 2.55pm on Monday, 22 August. Emergency services are currently at the scene.”
Most Popular
-
1
Police need help to trace missing Falkirk woman (48)
-
2
Motorist (50) seriously injured in Forth Valley crash
-
3
Body of man, 70, found hours after he was reported missing from Larbert area
-
4
Update on plans for new travellers' site in Falkirk area
-
5
Emergency services on scene at two car smash near Bo'ness
There have been no confirmed reports of injuries but Scottish Ambulance Service personnel are in attendance.
This is the latest traffic incident to occur at the location, which lies between Blackness and Linlithgow.
Earlier this year Falkirk Council committed funding to upgrade two junctions on the A904 at Champany, the B903 to Blackness and the A803 to Linlithgow.
It was stated both junctions have poor visibility and relatively high traffic speeds, which have led to some very serious accidents over the years.