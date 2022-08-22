News you can trust since 1845
Emergency services on scene at two car smash near Bo'ness

Police and ambulance personnel are currently in attendance at the scene of a two-car collision just outside Bo’ness.

By James Trimble
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:56 pm
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:56 pm

The incident happened just before 3pm today at the Champany junction, a well-known accident black spot.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars at the junction of the A904 and A803 around 2.55pm on Monday, 22 August. Emergency services are currently at the scene.”

The stretch of road has been regarded as an accident black spot for a number of years

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries but Scottish Ambulance Service personnel are in attendance.

This is the latest traffic incident to occur at the location, which lies between Blackness and Linlithgow.

Earlier this year Falkirk Council committed funding to upgrade two junctions on the A904 at Champany, the B903 to Blackness and the A803 to Linlithgow.

It was stated both junctions have poor visibility and relatively high traffic speeds, which have led to some very serious accidents over the years.

