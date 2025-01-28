Woman, 84, seriously injured after being struck by car in Bo'ness
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident involving a bronze Vauxhall Astra and a pedestrian took place on the town’s Linlithgow Road, near to Cadzow Crecent, at around 3.50pm on Tuesday.
Emergency services attended the scene and the 84-year-old female pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to what are described as “serious injuries”.
The driver of the car was not injured.
The road was closed for around five hours to allow for investigations to be carried out.
Officers are now appealing for information following the crash.
Sergeant Fraser Easton said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.
"I would also appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage that could assist to contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting reference 2044 of January 28, 2025.