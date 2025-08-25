Warning to residents as seven fire crews battle blaze at Forth Valley factory
A total of seven appliances have been called out to deal with a “well-developed” blaze at a factory in the Forth Valley area.
The incident happened at around 11pm on Sunday, August 24 at the premises in Station Road, Cowie.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Operations Control has mobilised seven appliances to the village’s Station Road, where firefighters remain working to extinguish a well-developed fire.
“People living within Cowie are asked to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed.”