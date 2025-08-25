Warning to residents as seven fire crews battle blaze at Forth Valley factory

A total of seven appliances have been called out to deal with a “well-developed” blaze at a factory in the Forth Valley area.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Sunday, August 24 at the premises in Station Road, Cowie.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Operations Control has mobilised seven appliances to the village’s Station Road, where firefighters remain working to extinguish a well-developed fire.

“People living within Cowie are asked to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed.”

Emergency services personnel, including members of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, are at the scene (Picture: Submitted)

