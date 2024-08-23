Video: High tides hit Grangemouth as SEPA issues early morning flood alert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) issued a flood alert for Grangemouth and Falkirk Herald photographer was up early to capture the rising water level.

Even the Grange Burn’s overflow areas were near to overflowing this morning as SEPA listed other locations at risk, including the A905 at Orchardhead, A904 Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth Docks including Western Channel and Carron Dock, Dalgrain Road, Glensburgh Road and low lying properties in Glensburgh adjacent to the River Carron, Inchyra Park, Talbot Street, Kerse Road; B9132 Abbots Road.