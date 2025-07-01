SEPA issue flood alert issue flood alert for Grangemouth and Falkirk area

A forecast for heavy rain has led the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) to issue a flood warning for central Scotland.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A SEPA spokesperson said: “Heavy rainfall may cause flooding from surface water on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Minor flooding impacts and disruption to travel is possible if the heaviest rain falls in vulnerable areas.

"Impacts will be isolated, with not all areas being affected."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advice and information is available on our website or by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

SEPA has issued a flood warning for central Scotland (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.