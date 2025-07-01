SEPA issue flood alert issue flood alert for Grangemouth and Falkirk area
A forecast for heavy rain has led the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) to issue a flood warning for central Scotland.
A SEPA spokesperson said: “Heavy rainfall may cause flooding from surface water on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Minor flooding impacts and disruption to travel is possible if the heaviest rain falls in vulnerable areas.
"Impacts will be isolated, with not all areas being affected."
Advice and information is available on our website or by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.
