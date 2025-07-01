SEPA issue flood alert issue flood alert for Grangemouth and Falkirk area

By James Trimble
Published 1st Jul 2025, 14:01 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 14:02 BST
A forecast for heavy rain has led the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) to issue a flood warning for central Scotland.

A SEPA spokesperson said: “Heavy rainfall may cause flooding from surface water on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Minor flooding impacts and disruption to travel is possible if the heaviest rain falls in vulnerable areas.

"Impacts will be isolated, with not all areas being affected."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Advice and information is available on our website or by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

SEPA has issued a flood warning for central Scotland (Picture: John Devlin, National World)placeholder image
SEPA has issued a flood warning for central Scotland (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:SEPAGrangemouthFalkirkScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice