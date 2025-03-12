Residents call for urgent safety measures after yet another crash on narrow Falkirk street

Another road traffic collision – this time involving a van ploughing into several parked cars – was the “last straw” for residents of a narrow street that has seen its fair share of crashes.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest collision in Bainsford’s Mungalhead Road happened at around 8.30pm on Saturday, March 1 when a van reportedly smashed into three parked vehicles.

Police were attended at the scene, but have not confirmed details regarding the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents, including Greg Chapman, are now calling on Falkirk Council and other organisations to do whatever they can to make the road safer.

Residents of Mungalhead Road are now calling for safety measures to be taken following the latest road traffic accident (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He told The Falkirk Herald there have now been four serious collisions on the road in the last two years.

The newspaper reported one of those incidents back on December 8, 2022 when the road was closed by police following a two vehicle collision at 10am.

Mr Chapman said: "It’s used as a through road from traffic often driving at high speed. It’s only a matter of time before someone is killed on this street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are cars parked on both sides and the street is so narrow. It was only up to a few years ago buses still operated up and down this street, crashing into cars and also getting stuck on numerous occasions. it genuinely can’t continue.

Residents are calling for safety measures to be put in place for the narrow road after another road traffic collision happened earlier this month (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"I have three children under the age of 10 and many more families with young kids are now living in the street and adjoining streets.

"Saturday night was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me. A transit van crashed into three parked cars, knocking one of the cars on to the footway less than 10 minutes after I was walking along the same footpath with one of my kids and the dog.

"This could have killed someone had they been walking there at the wrong time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He and other residents are looking to close Mungalhead Road off at the traffic lights joining Grahams Road.

The latest road traffic incident on Mungalhead Road happened on March 1 this year (Picture: Submitted)

Falkirk Council stated this week there has only been one “personal injury” accident reported on the road in the last decade.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm Falkirk Council obtains personal injury accident data from Police Scotland to assess and address road safety concerns.

"This is taken into consideration alongside speeds and volumes from traffic surveys carried out on site to fulfil Falkirk Council's road safety prioritisation criteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The council annually reviews accident and speed data across the area as well as after any major incident. On Mungalhead Road, recent speed surveys indicate an average speed of 24.2mph, which is within the 30mph limit.

“According to official Police Scotland records available to the Council, covering the 10-year period up to January 28, 2025, there has been one recorded personal injury accident on Mungalhead Road during that time.

"As with all roads in the Council area, this location shall continue to be monitored as part of the Council’s statutory duty to investigate road accident data and, should data suggest that a road safety concern is prevalent, when considered against all other locations across the Council area, the necessary road safety interventions will be undertaken."