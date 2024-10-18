Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A flood warning has been issued for Grangemouth and householders are being urged to protect themselves and their property.

The warning has been issued by SEPA (Scottish Environment Protection Agency) who say a combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions means that flooding is possible from the sea.

Flooding is expected around high tide at 4.15am tomorrow, October 19.

SEPA say flooding is expected along the coastal frontage in Grangemouth.

A flood warning is in place for Grangemouth for Saturday, October 19. Picture: Michael Gillen

Areas at risk include: A905 at Orchardhead; A904 Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth Docks including Western Channel and Carron Dock; Dalgrain Road; Glensburgh Road and low lying properties in Glensburgh adjacent to the River Carron; Inchyra Park; Talbot Street; Kerse Road; and the B9132 Abbots Road.

Householders and businesses are urged to remain vigilant and take actions which help protect themselves and their property.

Advice and information is available on SEPA’s website or by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “Council staff and equipment are on standby to respond to high-risk areas should any flooding occur.

"Please get in touch through our out-of-hours phone line - 01324 503050 - if assistance is required regarding flooding impacts.”

This flood warning is likely to remain in force for subsequent high tides.