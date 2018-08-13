New Carrongrange High pitch delayed

An extension has been granted to allow the football pitch and multi use games arena (MUGA) at Carrongrange High School to be completed.

The seven-aside football pitch and MUGA was due to be completed by August this year but was delayed to allow pupils from Moray and Carrongrange schools to have access to the playing field over the summer.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “The original planning application confirmed the installation of both a MUGA and a football pitch by August 2018.

“To allow both Moray and Carrongrange schools to continue to have access to the grassed area when they return in August and for the remainder of the summer an extension to the planning application was requested.

“The work to create the football pitch will commence in October and the work to install the MUGA on site at Moray Primary School is currently underway and will be completed in August as planned.”

The facility is expected to be opened next July.

Carrongrange High School opened its doors in August last year replacing the building in Larbert. It is Falkirk Council’s only secondary school for pupils with moderate, severe and complex additional support needs.

It is hoped the football pitch and MUGA will act as an adequate recreational, play, sports facility, for school pupils and the wider Moray Primary School, Oxgang School and support services campus.