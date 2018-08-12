Robert is a real diamond when it comes to slimming

A super slimmer from Laurieston has won the title Diamond Member of the Year for losing five stone in a year - and maintaining his success ever since.

Robert McLaughlan (42) joined the Laurieston Thursday evening Slimming World group in January 2016 to support his wife Kathleen - who has managed to lose more than seven stone over the same period,

Robert pictured before he started his new slimming regime

Robert said: “Like most people, I’d tried to lose weight before, yet nothing ever really seemed to stick.

“Slimming World was completely different because it was just so simple.

“I could still enjoy hearty, home-cooked meals with my wife while losing weight, which seemed like a miracle at the time. “Previous weight-loss attempts left me feeling hungry and irritable – nowadays I probably eat more than ever.

Slimming World isn’t a diet, it’s a way of life.”

He added: “With Slimming World the support that I needed was there right from day one, both from my consultant Karen Graham and the other members in the group.

“I picked up new ideas and recipes every week – I still do now, in fact – and I started to really believe that I could do it, and 16 months later I’m still at my target weight.”

Robert began following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan, which encourages slimmers to fill up on healthy, satisfying foods like fruit and veg, pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat and fish so they lose weight without going hungry or feeling deprived. As the weight came off he decided to try increasing his activity levels. Robert began slowly by walking around the local football park until being active was part of his routine.

Now he regularly jogs around the park and says he can’t imagine not being active”,

However he is still part of the Laurieston slimming group, commenting: “I’ve made so many friends that I can’t imagine not going to the group each week – It’s like my weekly night out.

“Everyone inspired and supported me to achieve my target and now it’s my turn to do the same for other people, to show the same kindness, warmth and compassion that I was shown. Coming to group keeps me on track too.”

Karen, who runs the group, said: “I’m so proud of Robert and the inspirational way in which he’s maintained his weight loss. It’s always great for new members to meet Robert and see just what’s possible at Slimming World – after we’ve explained why someone so slim is in the group in the first place, that is,

“I hope he inspires other people in Falkirk too and proves to them that with Slimming World you really can get slim for good.”

The group meets at Laurieston Church Hall every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.