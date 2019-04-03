Larbert cluster primary pupils enjoy a day of dance

Seventy pupils across five Larbert primary schools took part in a new disability dance initiative.

The pilot project was organised by Falkirk Community Trust Active Schools team in partnership with local dance school, NRG Performers, and was hosted at the Thistle Wing Annex in Larbert.

Children took part from Ladeside Primary, Carronshore Primary, Larbert Village Primary and Carronshore Primary.

The pupils who participated took part in dance classes over six weeks, culminating in a special dance showcase event on Tuesday, March 26.

NRG Dance instructor Louisa Phillips, who delivered the sessions said: “It was a great pleasure working with the schools.

“The staff and pupils were full of enthusiasm and passion throughout. The children also enjoyed sensory time using feathers and bubbles to keep everyone engaged. I have a huge passion for dance and the pupils at NRG performers and the schools inspire me every day. Everyone deserves the chance to dance.”

Principal teacher at Larbert Village Primary School, Mrs Elliot said: “Our children had the best time ever. Some of them are so shy and don’t like performing in front of small groups of children let alone a whole room of adults yet they came out of their shell for this.

“Louisa is such a fantastic teacher and I would like to say thanks so much to everyone involved.”

Elizabeth MacNeil from Active Schools said: “This was a completely inclusive and inspiring project which we were very grateful to be part of.

“All of the children involved participated with so much enthusiasm and it was a joy to see them bloom,” she added.