Seventy pupils across five Larbert primary schools took part in a new disability dance initiative recently.

The pilot project was organised by Falkirk Community Trust Active Schools team in partnership with local dance school, NRG Performers, and was hosted at the Thistle Wing Annex in Larbert. The pupils took part in dance classes over six weeks, culminating in a special dance showcase event on Tuesday, March 26. Here are some great pictures from the event.

