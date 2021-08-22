Would-be soldier got hostile in Langlees hostel

While he was accusing the man, a member of staff at the hostel noticed Kai McAloon (18) was hiding a large knife up the inside of his arm and police were called in to deal with the matter.

McAloon told officers he had become upset because he had saved up to buy the clothing which had been stolen.

Appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, McAloon had admitted behaving in a threatening manner at Seaforth House, Seaforth Road, Langlees on September 24 last year.

McAloon behaved in a threatening manner in Seaforth House, Langlees

Katie Cunningham, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 8.20pm and the witness was an office at Seaforth House when the accused presented himself there, quite clearly upset. He said a man had stolen clothes from him.

"The witness told him to return to his room and he would be up shortly to sort it out. The accused said he wanted to stab the man for stealing his clothes, but the man in question said he had not stolen his belongings.

“The witness saw the accused had a large black handled knife with a serrated edge in his hand, with the blade point up the back of his arm to conceal it. The accused then tried to smash a window with a plastic broom.

"Police arrived and the accused was arrested, openly stating to police he had a knife – that it was on the floor of his room under some rubbish. He described his behaviour as a moment of madness.

"He said he was angry because he had saved up to buy the clothes.”

Defence solicitor Dick Sandeman said: “He had valuable items stolen – items he had saved hard for – and he suspected this person had stolen them.”

The court heard McAloon had been hoping to join the army.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You are a first offender, but the court heavily disapproves of people who carry knives with them.”

He fined McAloon, 6A Bridge Street, Bonnybridge, £640 to be paid back at a rate of £50 per week.

