Grangemouth offender jailed for not doing his unpaid work
An offender who stated his PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) prevented him from carrying out his hours of unpaid work was taken into custody.
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 12:39 pm
Mark Downie (33), 18 Islay Court, Grangemouth, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at an address in Inchyra Place, Grangmeouth on October 4, 2019.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, he was remanded in custody as Sheriff Derek Livingston revoked his current court order and deferred sentence until September 30 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.