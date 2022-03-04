Woman punched fellow patient at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

An offender lashed out and punched a female patient to the face after an argument got out of hand at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

By Court
Friday, 4th March 2022, 7:25 am
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 7:26 am

Gillian Thomson (39) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault which occurred at the Larbert hospital on September 1, 2020.

The court heard the attack had left the victim with redness and a swollen face.

At an earlier court appearance it was stated staff intervened to split up the complainer and the accused – who was said to have reacted angrily to the complainer’s aggressive actions towards her friend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Thomson attacked her fellow patient at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Read More

Read More
Falkirk offender jailed for breaching his curfew

Thomson, who suffers from physical and mental health problems, was said to have a fairly limited criminal record but had committed a similar offence in the past.

On hearing she had been of good behaviour since committing the offence, Sheriff Christopher Shead admonished Thomson, 36 Weavers Way, Tillicoultry, and ordered her to pay £250 compensation to her victim at a rate of £20 per fortnight.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V