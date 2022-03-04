Woman punched fellow patient at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Gillian Thomson (39) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault which occurred at the Larbert hospital on September 1, 2020.

The court heard the attack had left the victim with redness and a swollen face.

At an earlier court appearance it was stated staff intervened to split up the complainer and the accused – who was said to have reacted angrily to the complainer’s aggressive actions towards her friend.

Thomson attacked her fellow patient at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Thomson, who suffers from physical and mental health problems, was said to have a fairly limited criminal record but had committed a similar offence in the past.

On hearing she had been of good behaviour since committing the offence, Sheriff Christopher Shead admonished Thomson, 36 Weavers Way, Tillicoultry, and ordered her to pay £250 compensation to her victim at a rate of £20 per fortnight.

