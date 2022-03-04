Falkirk offender jailed for breaching his curfew

Darren Dennett (20) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted breaching his curfew – failing to answer the door to police – at his 118 Comely Place, Falkirk home on December 1 last year.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 4th March 2022, 7:04 am
The court heard Dennett, who now must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am, had been in Polmont YOI for four weeks – the equivalent of an eight-week sentence.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Dennett until March 31 for a criminal justice social work report.

The court heard Dennett had spent a month in custody at Polmont YOI

