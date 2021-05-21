Woman kicked off at Falkirk KFC and roared at ambulance crew

Amanda Miller was previously given that command when she appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on November 26, 2020 and then February 18 this year.

Miller, of 5212 London Road, Edinburgh, admitted behaving threateningly at KFC in Callendar Road on October 19, 2020.

The 30-year-old stated she had injured her knee before she began to shout, swear and scream towards a paramedic and student ambulance technician, both of whom were acting in the course of their employment.

Amanda Miller shouted and swore at ambulance staff at Falkirk's KFC. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Miller committed the offence whilst subject to an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Defence solicitor Richard Souter said: “The court is interested in a structured deferred sentence but that’s not something familiar to social work in Edinburgh.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentenced until October 11 for Miller to engage with social workers and for her to be of good behaviour.

