Woman battered wall with fire extinguisher at Larbert hotel

Anne Marie Hyland (39) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday after admitting the damage she caused at the Premier Inn, Glenbervie, Larbert on November 21 last year.

The court heard the structured deferred sentence Hyland, who know lives in Torquay, received for the offence was due to expire next month.

Hyland damaged property at the Premier Inn, Glenbervie, Larbert

Sheriff Eric Brown, noting the positive report, admonished Hyland.

