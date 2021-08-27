Woman battered wall with fire extinguisher at Larbert hotel
A woman who repeatedly struck the wall of a hotel with a fire extinguisher has managed to stay out of trouble for almost a full year.
Friday, 27th August 2021
Anne Marie Hyland (39) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday after admitting the damage she caused at the Premier Inn, Glenbervie, Larbert on November 21 last year.
The court heard the structured deferred sentence Hyland, who know lives in Torquay, received for the offence was due to expire next month.
Sheriff Eric Brown, noting the positive report, admonished Hyland.