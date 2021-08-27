Denny woman has been on best behaviour since assault
A woman who attacked and injured a man during an altercation in her home has managed to stay out of trouble for three months.
Kim Forsythe (35) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man – striking him on the head to his injury – at her home address, 24 Paris Avenue, Denny on May 16.
The court heard Forsythe had no previous convictions and had been of good behaviour since the offence she committed.
Sheriff Eric Brown simply admonished her.