Watch: Anti-social behaviour captured on camera in Stenhousemuir

The incident, recorded in the village’s Main Street last month, sees a youngster – possibly inebriated – smashing what looks like a six pack of cans which had been placed on top of a wheely bin onto the pavement and then handing one of the cans to a friend.

In recent weeks windows have reportedly been smashed, a car windscreen shattered and flower containers trashed.

Residents say police are aware of the incidents.

The smashing footage was capture last month and is one of the lesser acts of vandalism and anti-social behaviour that has reportedly occurred in the street in recent weeks

One householder said: “The disgraceful way these teenagers are treating the area is beyond words. I understand the police are very busy, but it’s getting out of hand in this area.

"My neighbour’s car windscreen was smashed two weeks ago by kids about same age. How much more do we have to take?”

On Sunday in the village’s Lido area an 11-year-old girl reportedly had her electric bicycle stolen by teenagers.

