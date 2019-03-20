Walker assaulted by gang of youths in Falkirk park

Forth Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following an unprovoked assault on a walker in Callander Park.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Wednesday, March 13 when the 51-year-old man was approached by a gang of male youths aged between 11 and 15.

As he tried to walk past one of the youths struck him to the side of the face before pushing him to the ground.

The victim was then kicked to the body several times before the perpetrators ran off.

A Police Scotland spokesman said that although the man did not suffer serious injuries witnesses are still being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting PS-20190313-3727.