Ewan McGregor (31) forcefully pushed his ex-partner’s head at an address in Main Street, Redding.

McGregor, 5 Icehouse Brae, Laurieston, admitted the assault he committed on November 25, 2017. He was placed on two-year supervised community payback order, told to complete 200 hours unpaid work within six months and at least 40 of those hours by April 11.