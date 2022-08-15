Violent offender spat on and tried to bite female officer at Falkirk Police Station

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Douglas (26) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Claret Road, Grangemouth and assault at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, Falkirk on March 8 last year.

Before that she struck her mother’s head against walls, stamped on her body, bit her and kicked her head and she then stamped on her brother’s throat and bit him.

She admitted the assaults she committed at an address in Pirleyhill Drive, Shieldhill on June 12, 2021 and was sentenced to 88 weeks in prison with her earliest release date being April 2023.

Douglas spat on a female police officer and tried to bite her at Falkirk Police Station

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “She is going nowhere for the next eight or nine months.”

He said he would look at making her subject to a community payback order upon her release next year and deferred sentence on her until March 9, 2023 for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

At an earlier court appearance Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, talked about Douglas’s upbringing and the fact she took the rejection of her by her mother “rather badly”, stating she left the family at an early age, dealing with her difficulties by abusing alcohol and making bad decisions about her choice of partners.

“It’s not been an easy road for her to travel,” he said.

At that time it was stated Douglas, 22 Stoneyacre, Tillicoultry, had been invited to the family home by her mother, but when Douglas saw how her mother was interacting with her grandson – Douglas’s child – it set her off.

"It reminded her of the behaviour she experienced in her own childhood,” said Mr Biggam. “That led to her becoming frustrated and then intoxicated. She thought that what had been visited on her was now being revisited on her son.

"In the heat of the moment she went to confront her mother.”

He said Douglas was appalled by her own behaviour.