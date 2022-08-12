Grangemouth offender pinched a shopping trolley and garden chair

Anne Hyland (40) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing a shopping trolley and garden chair from the Ship Inn, Newhouse Road, Grangemouth on February 19.

She also admitted threatening behaviour in Poplar Street, Grangemouth on February 20.

The court heard the required psychiatric report called for had not been carried out while Hyland was in custody – through no fault of her own.

She was looking to be released on bail so the report could be carried out.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You failed to attend for the psychiatric report and failed to attend court – that’s why you were in custody.”

However, he continued matters for six weeks to September 22 and did release Hyland, 17 Poplar Street, Grangemouth, on bail with the usual conditions and the

special condition she attend for her psychiatric report in that period.