Violent offender hit woman with crutch at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Brenda Black (48) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault she committed at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 15, 2019 and possession a weapon and behaving in a threatening manner in Beauly Court, Grangemouth on May 2, 2020.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Black, 48 Beauly Court, Grangemouth, to February 3.

Black attacked her fellow patient at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

