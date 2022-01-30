Violent offender hit woman with crutch at Forth Valley Royal Hospital
A woman who used her crutch to attack a hospital patient then threatened people while holding a pair of scissors and a rolling pin is still awaiting sentence.
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 12:03 pm
Updated
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 12:41 pm
Brenda Black (48) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault she committed at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 15, 2019 and possession a weapon and behaving in a threatening manner in Beauly Court, Grangemouth on May 2, 2020.
Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Black, 48 Beauly Court, Grangemouth, to February 3.