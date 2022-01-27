Careless driver ran red light and almost hit children on Larbert crossing

Leanne Lanagahn (40) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving through a red light and narrowly missing two 10-year-old boys on Bellsdyke Road, at the junction of Tryst Road, Larbert on May 16 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rose Wilson said: “It was 2.30pm and the witness was driving her vehicle with her 12-year-old son in the passenger seat. The were travelling east along Bellsdyke Road in Larbert.

"There was a 40mph speed limit and they were near the pedestrian crossing near the junction with Tryst Road. They could see the accused’s vehicle travelling towards the traffic lights, which were clearly red.

Lanaghan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday

"The accused’s vehicle didn’t slow down or stop for the traffic signal – she was smoking and appeared to be distracted. The accused’s vehicle swerved and narrowly avoided contact with the children, then continued on its journey.

"The witness stopped her vehicle to check on the children, before following the accused’s vehicle, noting the registration of the car and reporting it to police.”

Representing herself, Lanaghan said she had been distracted because one of her sons – who has ADHD – was sticking his head out of the window and she was trying to get him back in and calm down her other son.

She said she had scrapped her car because there was too much work needing done on it.

The court heard unemployed Lanagahn, who is carer for her two sons, had no endorsements on her driving licence.

Lanaghan said she failed to turn up at an earlier court appearance because she got her dates mixed up

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “This is at the high end of careless driving – going through a red light and over a pedestrian crossing.”

He banned Lanaghan, 142 King Street, Stenhousemuir, from driving for 72 days and fined her £340 to be paid back at a rate of £10 per week.

