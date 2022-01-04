Violent offender hit woman with crutch at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

A woman who used her crutch to attack a hospital patient then threatened people while holding a pair of scissors and a rolling pin is awaiting sentence.

By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 3:55 pm
Updated Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 4:06 pm

Brenda Black (48) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault she committed at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 15, 2019 and possession a weapon and behaving in a threatening manner in Beauly Court, Grangemouth on May 2, 2020.

Read More

Read More
Grangemouth teen told to complete unpaid work

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Black, 48 Beauly Court, Grangemouth, to January 27 for a further review hearing.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Black attacked her fellow patient at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V